Roxanne Pallett's time in the house – and quite possibly her career – have been marred by the controversy of the so-called 'punchgate', which saw Pallett claim that fellow housemate Ryan Thomas had 'punched' her in the ribs, and demand that the "woman beater" be removed from the house. Since then, the incident has been generally accepted as a wild exaggeration by Pallett, who had only been on the receiving end of soft play-fighting from Ryan. She quit the house on the morning of 1st September.

Since leaving the show, Pallett has become a deeply unpopular figure. She has made two TV appearances to explain her actions. In her first, on The Jeremy Vine Show, she "massively" apologised to Thomas and said that she "got it wrong." In a second interview, with CBB host Emma Willis, she said that, "I’m the most hated girl in Britain right now, " while later adding, "I needed to come and tell everyone that I got it wrong. I'm human. I made a massive, massive, horrible mistake."