Following an appearance on Jeremy Vine – where she “massively” apologised to Thomas – she then met with CBB host Emma Willis for a pre-recorded interview. And Willis was not taking any prisoners.

Watch the interview in full below.

The interview, which aired during the first episode of Monday night’s Celebrity Big Brother eviction special, featured Willis on “savage” form according to viewers, asking questions that many fans wanted answers to.

“How could you get something so wrong in your head?” Willis asked at one point.

At another point of the interview, she asked directly, "Did you ever consider the implications that it would have had on him? Can you imagine if the cameras hadn't been there? A lot of people are not buying your apology."

At the end Willis appeared to whip her ear-piece off and end the interview after Pallett began tearing up.

Defending herself, Pallett said that she was "devastated" at the potential harm she could have caused to Thomas's life and career.

"I can't apologise enough for trying to label someone as something that they're clearly not," she said. "All I can do is apologise and say I got it so wrong."

After the interview many fans were left impressed with Willis' interviewing skills, although Willis admitted herself on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side that the interview left her "uncomfortable."

"It was hard, it was quite uncomfortable," she said. "But I think that's what was necessary, because we have watched a lot of uncomfortable TV over the last few days.

"I feel like a lot of what she said was a lot of what she said this morning. I suppose I wanted a little bit more... a little bit more out of her."

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Channel 5