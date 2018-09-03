Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Dan Osborne? What is he famous for?
Ex-TOWIE cast member Dan Osborne had a rumoured romance with fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant, Gabby Allen
Latest: What has Dan Osborne been up to in the house?
Dan Osborne's time in the house has been notable for him being one of the housemates who believed Roxanne Pallett's accusations against Ryan Thomas. He has also been notable for being in the same house as former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen, who he was rumoured to have had a fling with while estranged from his wife Jacqueline Jossa (best known as Eastenders' Lauren Branning). He has spoken of the rumours in the house, saying that nothing happened, but has also admitted that their flirty behaviour doesn't help matters.
He recently had an emotional moment after receiving a letter from Jossa, and their daughter Ella.
Who is Dan Osborne?
Celebrity Big Brother contestant Dan Osborne is no stranger to cameras getting up close and personal: as an ex-cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, he's used to seeing all his fights, hang-ups – and hook-ups – aired on the small screen.
Osborne's already proven himself a big personality – but is he ready for the Big Brother House?
The 27-year-old former model first starred on TOWIE back in 2013, when he was 22. The show charted his relationship with then-girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh, but he was dropped from the ITVBe show in 2015 after leaked footage showed him shouting at ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.
Since then Osborne has rebranded himself as a fitness guru. His Instagram account, which boasts over 90,000 followers, catalogues his tips and work-out advice.
Is Dan Osborne single?
In 2017 Osborne married former EastEnders star, Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in the BBC soap – although the couple are reportedly separated after Osborne became caught up in a rumoured romance and subsequent media storm along with former Love Island star Gabby Allen (and fellow Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant...).
Apparently, Channel 5 producers are hoping that there could be romance between the two ITV reality stars.
Who is Dan Osbourne? Key facts:
Age: 27
Job: TV personality and social media influencer
Twitter: @DannyO
Instagram: @danosborneofficial
Celebrity Big Brother 2018 begins at 9pm on Thursday 16th August on Channel 5