Mum-of-one Chloe released a book about her ordeal earlier this year called Kidnapped: The Untold Story Of My Abduction.

In an interview with The Guardian this summer, she was also asked whether the rumours about her going on Celebrity Big Brother this year were true. "No." she replied, and when probed on whether she would be interested if offered, she replied: "No, I just wouldn’t do it... at the moment."

Seems like she's been persuaded otherwise!

Chloe Ayling: key facts

Age: 21

Job: Glamour model

Instagram: @chloeayling97