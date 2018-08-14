When does Keeley Hawes drama Bodyguard begin on BBC1? What is it about?

Jed Mercurio's new drama stars Hawes and Game of Thrones' Richard Madden as a politician and her bodyguard

Keeley Hawes is set to star in Bodyguard on BBC1 – and no, we’re not talking about a reboot of Whitney Houston classic The Bodyguard. Far from being a pop star, Hawes’ character is Home Secretary Julia Montague.

She’ll reunite with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio for his new six-part drama, which also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden as David Budd, a war veteran and Specialist Protection Officer who is assigned as the politician’s bodyguard.

But when will the drama begin? And what is it about? Here’s what we know so far:

When is Bodyguard on TV?

According to a tweet from Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard will launch on Sunday 26th August at 9pm on BBC1.

Episode two will air the following night on Monday 27th August at 9pm, and then it’ll continue every Sunday thereafter.

Who is in the cast of Bodyguard?

Keeley Hawes, star of Line of Duty and The Durrells, will play Home Secretary Julia Montague.

Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden is David Budd, a war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch (RaSP) of London’s Metropolitan Police.

Bodyguard also stars Line of Duty’s Gina McKee, playing David’s boss Anne Sampson, and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle, who plays his estranged wife Vicky Budd.

Cucumber’s Vincent Franklin will appear as Mike Travis, and Stuart Bowman will play Stephen Hunter-Dunn. The cast also includes Nina Toussaint-White and Pippa Haywood.

What is Bodyguard about?

According to the BBC, “When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague whose politics stand for everything he despises, Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, is he actually her biggest threat?”