Newsnight apologises following Imran Khan footage blunder

Newsnight apologises following Imran Khan footage blunder

Footage of fellow Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram was shown by mistake

Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), also known as Movement for Justice, center, speaks during a campaign rally in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday, July 20, 2018. Whoever wins Pakistan's election next week, gains in the rupee, stocks and bonds are likely to be short-lived as the new government grapples with a mounting set of economic challenges. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BBC’s Newsnight has apologised after accidentally mixing up Pakistani cricket legends Imran Khan and Wasim Akram in an opening montage clip.

Footage of the bowler was accidentally included in an opening package about Khan’s campaign to become the next prime minister of Pakistan – and many viewers took note.

Newsnight quickly noticed the error and apologised via the official Twitter account.

“Apologies on our intro just then!! A bit of an error – that was Wasim Akram bowling and not Imran Khan,” the tweet read.

But the tweets still began to stream in…

At the end of the programme, presenter Evan Davis apologised on air.

“We made a mistake in our opening tonight,” he said. “The footage we showed was of the cricketer Wasim Akram, not Imran Khan. Don’t know how that happened, sincere apologies for that.”

The episode is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Newsnight airs nightly on BBC1 at 10.30pm

