John Motson joins talkSPORT after retiring from the BBC
The Match of the Day legend won't be hanging up his headset just yet
Legendary football commentator John Motson is set to come out of retirement to take up a role at talkSPORT radio, after finishing up a 50-year stint at the BBC in May.
The 73-year-old will begin his new role in August. It will see him commentating on live Premier League matches as well as hosting his own show which will involve “speaking to a host of footballing legends for a series of shows for fans to relive the best of football past and present”, according to a release from talkSPORT.
- Match of the Day commentator John Motson to retire after 50 years
- The best women’s sport on TV in 2018
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
“It didn’t take long to come out of retirement because talkSPORT is a great place to talk football,” Motson said. “I’m looking forward to joining the team, commentating on this great game for some time longer.”
During his tenure at the BBC, “Motty” presided over 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and 200+ England internationals: over 2,000 football matches in total.
In recognition of his contribution to broadcasting over the past half-decade, he was presented with a Bafta special award in May.