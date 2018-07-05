This year, elite UK women's sports are also due a boost from the Women's Hockey World Cup held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in July and August.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the best women's sports live on TV in the UK.

Vitality Netball Superleague

Where can I watch the Vitality Netball Superleague on TV?: National interest in the sport was reignited when England's netball team scored a nailbiting victory over Australia at the Commonwealth Games this April (see above).

More like this

Now Sky Sports are set to broadcast the semi-finals of the UK Superleague Saturday 30th June, and the final at 5pm on Saturday 7th July. Sky Sports will also televise several fixtures from the earlier rounds.

What's happening?: This competitive season will see former England player Tamsin Greenway aim to lead the Wasps to back-to-back titles, while individually claiming a fourth straight title.

HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series

Where can I watch the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series on TV?: Sky Sports will be showing highlights from the the Seven Series, although no air dates have been confirmed.

What's happening?: The competition features the world’s top 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams, and will be played on the 20th-22nd July at the AT&T Park in San Francisco’s Bay Area.

Wimbledon Ladies' Finals

When are the Wimbledon Ladies matches on TV?: The BBC will televise the Ladies' Singles Final on 14th July. The host broadcaster will also air other ladies' matches from 2nd-15th July.

What's going to happen?: Wimbledon chiefs are currently seeking clarification over whether the seven-time women's champion Serena Williams can be seeded at this year's Championships, after she dropped to a lower world ranking during her recent pregnancy.

All Five Women's Golf Majors

How can I watch women's golf on TV?: The Ladies Professional Golf Association (May 3rd-6th), Ladies European Tour (February - September) and all five women's majors, including the British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in August, will all be available to viewers via Sky Sports.

What's going to happen?: British golfer Charley Hull (pictured above) will aim to improve on her previous best of second place at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course. The 22-year-old leads an upcoming crop of young British gofers, including Georgia Hall, also aged 22.

Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018

(Getty/FC)

Where can I watch the Hockey Women's World Cup on TV?: BT Sport is set to televise the event, which takes place 21st July - 5th August.

What's going to happen? A total of 16 world class teams, including home nation England, will be welcomed to the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

Women's FA Cup Final

When is the Women's FA Cup Final on TV?: The match was on Saturday 5th May, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Advertisement

Which teams are playing in the Women's FA Cup final?: The final saw Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-1.