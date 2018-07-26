Ant McPartlin will return to TV when he’s ‘well and ready’ says ITV boss

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said the I'm a Celebrity and Britain's Got Talent presenter "won't come back a moment too soon"

Ant McPartlin is not under pressure to return to TV and the presenter will only come back when he is “well” and “ready”, according to ITV’s chief executive.

In an interview with ITV News, Carolyn McCall was asked whether Ant would be coming back to ITV after the I’m a Celebrity and Britain’s Got Talent presenter stepped down from his TV commitments earlier this year.

In March, he was involved in a car crash and pleaded guilty to a single charge of drink driving.

“So, we wish Ant well,” explained McCall. “Clearly he won’t come back a moment too soon.

“So I mean he will come back when he’s well and when he is ready to come back, and ITV will not be putting him under any pressure to come back unless he’s well and fit enough to come back.”

Asked again whether that means he will definitely be returning to the broadcaster, McCall said: “As far as I know, that is true.”

McPartlin missed several episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway in March and April this year, and was also absent from the entire live week of Britain’s Got Talent shows in May.

However recently, Simon Cowell said that he was “almost certain” the presenter would be back with Declan Donnelly on BGT for 2019.