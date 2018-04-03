In a column in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, Feltz recalls the highs and lows of her career, and says "so-called experts" need to focus more on the person behind the showbiz "brand".

“I unravelled on Celebrity Big Brother, chalking on the table, sobbing in the Diary Room, pioneering behaviour subsequently adopted by 100 per cent of celebs venturing onto reality television," says Feltz.

"When so-called experts airily hold forth on Ant McPartlin’s 'brand' now being tainted, I feel huge dollops of empathy for the fellow. He is not a brand but a human being. He is troubled and trying to survive turbulent times.

"Divorce and addiction are tough to conquer in private; wrestling with both as the world looks on must be agonising."

More like this

Advertisement

Read Vanessa Feltz's full Viewpoint column in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale now