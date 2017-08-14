The 41-year-old tweeted fans following his two-month stint in rehab.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday upon leaving rehab, he admitted to seeking prescriptions from several different private doctors at once, causing him to “neck tramadol to the point of psychosis”.

McPartlin also revealed that he used a cocktail of drugs to help him through his presenting duties, including a dance routine with Take That on Saturday Night Takeaway.

“There was a point on Saturday Night Takeaway last year when we performed with Take That. I knew there was a dance routine involved. I took a load of stuff that day just to get through the day. And I couldn’t feel anything on the night. But that did a lot of damage.”

Ant is expected to return to work alongside Dec on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in November.