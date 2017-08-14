Ant McPartlin "overwhelmed" by support from fans after leaving rehab
The presenter announced in June that he had been struggling from an addiction to prescription painkillers
Ant McPartlin has said he is “overwhelmed” by the love and support he received from fans after leaving rehab.
McPartlin, one half of presenting duo Ant and Dec with Declan Donnelly, sought help in June this year for an addiction to prescription painkillers that developed following a knee operation in 2014.
The 41-year-old tweeted fans following his two-month stint in rehab.
In an interview with The Sun on Sunday upon leaving rehab, he admitted to seeking prescriptions from several different private doctors at once, causing him to “neck tramadol to the point of psychosis”.
McPartlin also revealed that he used a cocktail of drugs to help him through his presenting duties, including a dance routine with Take That on Saturday Night Takeaway.
“There was a point on Saturday Night Takeaway last year when we performed with Take That. I knew there was a dance routine involved. I took a load of stuff that day just to get through the day. And I couldn’t feel anything on the night. But that did a lot of damage.”
Ant is expected to return to work alongside Dec on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in November.