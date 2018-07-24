Love island viewers couldn’t be more frustrated over Dani and Jack’s lie detector test argument

Many viewers are accusing the ITV2 show of meddling with the lie detector test in order to test Love Island's strongest couple

It all got a bit Jeremy Kyle last night as Love Island 2018 treated us to an awkward lie detector test followed by an explosive argument.

Fan favourites Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were seen in a fiery fight after the former was seemingly caught lying in the polygraph exam.

In particular, Dani was upset after Jack’s negative no response to the question “Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?” was reported to be a lie.

After confronting Jack about her worries, an argument broke out when the white-toothed pen salesman said Dani was ignoring all the questions he had answered truthfully.

The row eventually broke down after Dani walked away, with Jack calling her “pathetic”.

The truth *really* hurt for Dani last night! 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LvwMfqJm1s — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2018

Worst still, the fight isn’t over yet, with the two seen clashing once again in the ‘next time’ teaser. And Jani fans are really worried about the couple…

Me tonight wondering if jack and dani are okay #loveisland pic.twitter.com/AZisM4mdLq — Becky🥀 (@x_beckybell_x) July 23, 2018

me ignoring the bad responses in jack’s lie detector and continuing to wholeheartedly love and support jack and dani regardless #loveisland pic.twitter.com/tYAF5RZej1 — katie🌷🏳️‍🌈 (@sapphicssansa) July 23, 2018

Im not feeling great this morning…then i realised its over dani and jack… i hope they make it through this 🙈😭 #loveisland — Kim Seery (@KimSeery20) July 24, 2018

Jack and Dani fighting is like when you’re 10 and your mum and dad have a disagreement and you start worrying that they’re gonna get a divorce and that the world with end… brutal. #loveisland — Lauren Taylor (@LaurenTaylor_08) July 23, 2018

But many more are frustrated at the argument, accusing the show of trying to sabotage Jack and Dani’s relationship.

After all, although RadioTimes.com was assured last year that the results were genuine, the reliability of polygraph testing is widely disputed. Remember, the results wouldn’t be admissible as evidence in court…

the producers are using the lie detector as a way of boycotting Jack and Dani’s clear win, they’re making other couples look better so that there’s more competition bc at the moment they’re the couple that will easily win it…pathetic #loveisland — georgie (@GlNAJADE) July 23, 2018

Dear producers, Can we have less:

– Trying to screw with Dani and Jack

– Trying to break Laura down

– Alexandra not realising how amazing she is And can we have: – The mugged off challenge

– The baby challenge

– Danny Dyer in the villa#LoveIsland — Jack (@JackEdwardR) July 23, 2018

The producers are making up the answers for the lie detector test to try and boost other couples up for winning because atm there’s no competition for beating Jack and Dani #loveisland⁠ ⁠ — Benny (@Beno_ldn) July 23, 2018

love island producers deciding when to press the green or red light to create the most drama #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/txjsErFTDp — emily (@em_lawless) July 23, 2018

So, will the lie detector split the villa’s strongest couple?

Love Island continues 9pm tonight, ITV2