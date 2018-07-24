Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Love island viewers couldn’t be more frustrated over Dani and Jack’s lie detector test argument

Love island viewers couldn’t be more frustrated over Dani and Jack’s lie detector test argument

Many viewers are accusing the ITV2 show of meddling with the lie detector test in order to test Love Island's strongest couple

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep50 on ITV2 Pictured: Jack doing the lie detector. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

It all got a bit Jeremy Kyle last night as Love Island 2018 treated us to an awkward lie detector test followed by an explosive argument.

Advertisement

Fan favourites Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were seen in a fiery fight after the former was seemingly caught lying in the polygraph exam.

In particular, Dani was upset after Jack’s negative no response to the question “Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?” was reported to be a lie.

After confronting Jack about her worries, an argument broke out when the white-toothed pen salesman said Dani was ignoring all the questions he had answered truthfully.

The row eventually broke down after Dani walked away, with Jack calling her “pathetic”.

Worst still, the fight isn’t over yet, with the two seen clashing once again in the ‘next time’ teaser. And Jani fans are really worried about the couple…

But many more are frustrated at the argument, accusing the show of trying to sabotage Jack and Dani’s relationship.

After all, although RadioTimes.com was assured last year that the results were genuine, the reliability of polygraph testing is widely disputed. Remember, the results wouldn’t be admissible as evidence in court…

So, will the lie detector split the villa’s strongest couple?

Advertisement

Love Island continues 9pm tonight, ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep50 on ITV2 Pictured: Jack doing the lie detector. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

CBB Eye Final

When is the new series of Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

Love Island - dumping twist - Josh and Kaz

Are any more contestants heading into the Love Island villa?

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham (Getty, ITV, EH)

When are the parents going into the Love Island villa?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more