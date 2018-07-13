Accessibility Links

Is it time to scrap the World Cup third place play-off?

Cast your vote here...

(Getty)

It’s the morning after the night before and England are out of the World Cup, having fallen at the semi-final hurdle to Croatia.

It’s been a brilliant run that Gareth Southgate’s team and all their supporters can be proud of – but there’s still one game left.

On Saturday, England play Belgium for the second time this tournament (following the deadly dull dead rubber that was the final match of the group stages) for the not exactly coveted third place.

But should this fixture even exist?

Some will see it as a depressing end to the tournament, with nothing of value to play for – something Harry Kane and co should not be put through after such a sparkling campaign.

For others, it could be a chance to restore some pride, to beat one of the best national teams in the world and for fans to bid a final farewell to the players they’ve been following for the last month.

But we want to know what you think.

Should we scrap the World Cup third place play-off match or keep it? And will you be watching the game on Saturday?

Vote in our two polls below to let us know…

