And after the match, fans and famous faces (and even Prince William!) all came together to pay tribute to them.

They praised the team for uniting the country...

And for the skills and talent they demonstrated during the campaign:

More like this

They heralded a different sort of victory.

And there were plenty of famous faces – including a future king of England – sharing their admiration for the side...

And, as many pointed out, this wasn’t the end of the story for England, with the young team facing many more international tournaments in the next few years with the potential to do great things.

So no, Football’s not coming home just yet. But almost all the fans can agree it had a hell of a journey this time.

Advertisement

England will play Belgium for third place in the World Cup on Saturday 14 July on ITV