Amazon Prime Day 2018: the BEST TV deals on offer

Check out the special offers and discounts on televisions offered by Amazon this year, form LG, Sony, Samsung, Toshiba and more

Online retail giant Amazon is kicking off its Amazon Prime Day 2018 on Monday 16th July with plenty of special offers and discounts.

Advertisement

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals on televisions as they come in, and we already know we can expect up to 30% off TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba and more.

Don’t forget, in order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without paying for a full membership.

The main deals will not kick in until Monday 16th July, although some deals have been released early. Check out the best Amazon Prime 2018 deals available so far here.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 best TV deals

Leaked: Amazon has confirmed that there will be up to 30% off leading TV brands including LG, Sony, Toshiba and more from Monday 16th July.

Early deals available now

Hisense 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV – save £130 (price £349.99, was £479.99)

LG 43 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV – save £50 (price £379.99, was £429.99)

Samsung 50-Inch Ultra HD TV – now £437

Come back to this page closer to Amazon Prime Day itself for many more deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal

Start searching early

You don’t necessarily have to have a specific brand in mind, but narrow down what you’re in the market for. If you’re after TVs, be sure to see whether the original price quoted is realistic – is the discount really as good as stated?

Watch a deal

Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go.

Many of the early deals will focus on Amazon products including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net will widen. Keep an eye on the latest updates.

Advertisement

Sign up for a free Prime trial

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.