Amazon Prime Day 2018: the BEST deals on offer so far

From TVs to home technology, gadgets to gaming, check out the best discounts and special offers available for Amazon Prime subscribers in the UK right now

Online retail giant Amazon is kicking off its Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals with a host of special offers and discounts – but what are the best deals out there?

For Amazon Prime subscribers, it’s always worth checking out what’s on offer as the retailer builds up to Amazon Prime Day itself on Monday 16th July.

Amazon has already been releasing some of its best deals in advance, and RadioTimes.com will be updating this page with the best offers currently available.

Remember, in order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without paying for a full membership.

Check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far below. Bookmark this page to check back on new deals as they’re revealed…

Amazon Prime Day 2018 – best deals available now

Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon members are being granted a range of deals, discounts and member bonuses. The following deals are available now, so it’s worth signing up for your free trial if you want to take full advantage

Prime Video – Up to 50% off movies and TV to rent or buy on Prime Video.

– Up to 50% off movies and TV to rent or buy on Prime Video. Prime Video Channels – 3 months subscription at no extra cost on selected channels. Includes Discovery, Shudder, MGM and BFI Player.

– 3 months subscription at no extra cost on selected channels. Includes Discovery, Shudder, MGM and BFI Player. Amazon Music – Four months of the premium service for just 99p (usually £7.99 a month or £79 a year for Prime members).

Four months of the premium service for just 99p (usually £7.99 a month or £79 a year for Prime members). Twitch Prime – gives away a free PC game every day including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend.

gives away a free PC game every day including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Kindle Unlimited – Three months of unlimited reading for no extra cost.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 – new deals leaked

The following Amazon Prime Day deals have been revealed early. If something catches your eye, click through and be ready to buy on Monday 16th July

Best television deals from LG, Sony, Toshiba and more – Up to 30% off

Bose, Sennheiser and Sony Headphone deals – Up to 30% off

Sony and Canon Cameras – Up to 30% off

Kindle Paperwhite – £35 off (price £74.99, was £109.00)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet –£40 off (price £59.99, was £99.99)

More early Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Echo Dot – save £15 (now £34.99, was £49.99)

Echo Spot – now £119.99

Hisense 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV – save £130 (price £349.99, was £479.99)

ASUS gaming laptop – now £649.97

Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal

Start searching early

You don’t necessarily have to have a specific brand in mind, but narrow down what you’re in the market for. Is there a TV you’ve got your eye on for example, or are you thinking of upgrading your games console?

We will have full guides for tech and ‘smart home’ gadgets, TVs, gaming and headphones closer to the day itself.

Watch a deal

Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go.

Many of the early deals will focus on Amazon products including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net will widen. Keep an eye on the latest updates here.

Sign up for a free Prime trial

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.