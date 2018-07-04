Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Prince Charles to appear in special episode of Gardeners’ World

Prince Charles to appear in special episode of Gardeners’ World

Adam Frost will interview the Prince of Wales about the threats of diseases posed to plant and tree life

LLANDOVERY, WALES - JULY 03: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend an evening of music & drama at their Welsh home in Llandovery on July 3, 2018 in Llandovery, Wales. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Prince Charles is set to feature in a new episode of Gardener’s World later this month.

Advertisement

Presenter Adam Frost will interview the Prince of Wales at Highgrove House in a special episode to be broadcast on Wednesday 18th July.

The prince will speak about the threats posed by pests and diseases to our plants and trees, and also discuss his first-hand experiences with Dutch Elm Disease, Ash Dieback and Phytophthora Ramorum in his management of the 53,000-hectare Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

Frost recently established a campaign called Action Oak with charities, environmental organisations and land-owners in a bid to protect British Oak trees.

“Back in February I was invited to a meeting at Highgrove with members from across the Horticultural industry to discuss the problem of pests and diseases and what could be done about them,” Frost said. “One of the outcomes was Action Oak – a campaign launched at the Chelsea Flower Show to help protect our iconic oak. Today The Prince has invited me back to Highgrove to explain why we as gardeners also need to do our bit.”

Prince Charles will also detail the steps he is taking within the Duchy of Cornwall to avoid the spread of plant diseases and pests.

Prince Charles will appear on Gardeners’ World on the Wednesday 18th July

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Gardeners' World

LLANDOVERY, WALES - JULY 03: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend an evening of music & drama at their Welsh home in Llandovery on July 3, 2018 in Llandovery, Wales. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Kyle Edmund of Great Britain celebrates a point in his first round match against Gilles Simon of France during day three of the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for LTA)

Is Kyle Edmund Britain’s best hope at Wimbledon 2018?

Harry Kane England World Cup 2018 penalties

World Cup 2018 TV viewing figures: incredible 23.6 million viewers tune in as England beat Colombia on penalties

(Getty, TL)

Flight of the Conchords announce new live special on HBO

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Players of England celebrate their 5-4 victory during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mao Jianjun/China News Service/VCG)

“It’s still just about still coming home” – David Baddiel and Frank Skinner celebrate England win as fans belt out Three Lions

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more