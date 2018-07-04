Prince Charles to appear in special episode of Gardeners’ World

Adam Frost will interview the Prince of Wales about the threats of diseases posed to plant and tree life

Prince Charles is set to feature in a new episode of Gardener’s World later this month.

Presenter Adam Frost will interview the Prince of Wales at Highgrove House in a special episode to be broadcast on Wednesday 18th July.

The prince will speak about the threats posed by pests and diseases to our plants and trees, and also discuss his first-hand experiences with Dutch Elm Disease, Ash Dieback and Phytophthora Ramorum in his management of the 53,000-hectare Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

Frost recently established a campaign called Action Oak with charities, environmental organisations and land-owners in a bid to protect British Oak trees.

“Back in February I was invited to a meeting at Highgrove with members from across the Horticultural industry to discuss the problem of pests and diseases and what could be done about them,” Frost said. “One of the outcomes was Action Oak – a campaign launched at the Chelsea Flower Show to help protect our iconic oak. Today The Prince has invited me back to Highgrove to explain why we as gardeners also need to do our bit.”

Prince Charles will also detail the steps he is taking within the Duchy of Cornwall to avoid the spread of plant diseases and pests.

