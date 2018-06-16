What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

32 of the best national teams from across the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018 with every kick of every game available to watch and stream for British viewers on BBC and ITV.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channel.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Saturday 16th June

Spain and Portugal’s thrilling 3-3 draw has set the bar seriously high for today’s matches. But what’s on the menu this Saturday? Check out the matches below.

France v Australia (World Cup 2018 Group C)

Kick off 11am BST at Kazan Arena – live match coverage is on BBC1

Kick off 2pm BST at Otkrytie Arena, Moscow – live match coverage is on ITV

Kick off 5pm BST at Mordovia Arena, Saransk – live match coverage is on BBC1

Kick off 8pm BST at Kaliningrad Stadium – live match coverage is on ITV

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee is being used for the first time ever at a World Cup, and will be in place during every game. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

