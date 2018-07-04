England v Sweden World Cup 2018: when is the quarter-final fixture live on TV?

The Three Lions are through to the last eight, but when are they playing? What channel is the match on TV? And everything else you need to know...

England are through to the last eight of the World Cup, after a dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia ended with a glorious Jordan Pickford save and a cool-headed final penalty from Eric Dier.

Advertisement

Now the Three Lions will take on Sweden for a place in the semi-finals.

But when is the match on TV? And on what channel? Check the kick-off time, date and more for England’s next crucial World Cup match below.

When will England play Sweden in the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals?

England will play Colombia at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Saturday 7th July.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST

What channel is the game on?

The BBC have the pick of the quarter-finals, meaning the match will air on BBC1.

Who’s in the squads for England and Sweden?

England

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (Copenhagen), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea).

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnador), Martin Olsson (Swansea), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Filip Helander (Bologna), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Viktor Claesson (Krasnador), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse).

Strikers: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren).

How did England and Sweden get to the quarter-finals?

England

After a last-minute winner from captain Harry Kane, the squad won their first group game against Tunisia 2-1. This followed a staggering 6-1 victory over Panama, before a 1-0 loss against Belgium saw them finish runners-up in Group G. Then, in the round of 16, England bested Colombia via a penalty shootout (the first time they’ve ever won one at the World Cup).

Sweden

The Swedes made it through arguably the most difficult group of the bunch, winning 1-0 against South Korea, losing 2-1 to defending champions Germany and hammering Mexico 3-0 in the last group game. They then won a tightly fought contest against Switzerland in the last 16 1-0, thanks to Emil Forsberg’s strike in the 66th minute.

Who will the winner face in the semi-finals?

If England go through, they will face the winner of Russia v Croatia in the next match. This will be broadcast Wednesday 7 July (kick off at 7pm) from Luzhniki. Check the full World Cup 2018 schedule here.

Who are the players to look out for?

With the England skipper openly vying for the tournament’s golden boot, Harry Kane (and his goal tally) is certainly worth keeping an eye on. He’s proved deadly at penalties, a threat at England’s revered set-pieces, and has somehow managed to appear level-headed despite the dual responsibilities of being England’s captain and main goal threat.

Advertisement

While Sweden are without legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has retired from international football, they are still a force to be reckoned with. Their captain, defender Andreas Granqvist, and former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson are the main threats.