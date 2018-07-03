Who is Savanna Darnell? Meet the Love Island contestant and daughter of an 80s pop star

The singer and dancer says she has “very unpredictable” emotions – “You don’t know from one day to the next what I’ll be like”. Bring it on...

Savanna Darnell, aged 22, has two claims to fame. One is that, as a baby, her face was on the packaging of a nappy brand – always good to know. And the other is that her father is an 80s pop star, Kid Creole.

Otherwise known as August Darnell, Savanna’s father is the frontman of the band Kid Creole and The Coconuts, famed for their latin and disco pop hits, including UK number 2 hit Annie I’m Not Your Daddy (Savanna, he is your daddy).

Taking after her father, Savanna is a singer and dancer. She says: “I feel like I’m not afraid to be myself. I’m a very out there person. My friends would say I’m not conventional. I can be quite silly. I get on with people very easily. I’m confident; I didn’t use to be, I was very shy.

“I don’t know where it came from but I became confident over time. I was on tour for a while meeting lots of people so maybe that helped.”

Savanna admits that her ex boyfriends would describe her as “unpredictable” – “You don’t know from one day to the next what I’ll be like… I do fall deep and my emotions are very unpredictable. If I fall for someone, my feelings are uncontrollable.”

What is Savanna looking for in a boy?

“I think I’m looking for a guy that I can be myself around. I want someone I can have a silly time with. I love the thought of having an amazing experience with a guy who comes on the journey with me,” says Savanna.

“The best way to win my heart is making me laugh. If you can make me laugh then let’s get married now! I love having silly time with a boyfriend, just being ourselves. He can be the fittest guy ever, but if he can’t make me laugh, there’s no point. You need to have great chat, banter, and a great personality.”

Who is Savanna Darnell? Key facts:

Age: 22

Job: Singer and dancer

Instagram: savannabelladarnell_

Twitter: @savannabella_

Location: Sheffield