What World Cup games are live on TV today?
Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...
The World Cup 2018 group stages are over – and knockout football has begun.
Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games– the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.
What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Saturday 30th June?
France v Argentina
Kick-off 3pm with coverage on BBC1 from 2:30pm.
Uruguay v Portugal
Kick-off 7pm with coverage on ITV from 6:30pm.
The full last 16 World Cup fixtures
Click for full details.
Belgium v Japan
What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?
Check out all the results so far here.