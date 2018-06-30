Accessibility Links

When is The NHS: to Provide All People on TV?

A new BBC2 hospital drama starring Michael Sheen and Eve Myles marks the 70th anniversary of the NHS

(BBC)

Marking the 70th anniversary of the birth of the NHS, acclaimed poet Owen Sheers has penned a day-in-the-life drama focussing on an NHS hospital. An all-star cast play patients and staff, whose stories are part inspired by real-life experiences.

Here’s everything you need to know about The NHS: to Provide All People.

The NHS: to Provide All People is on BBC2 on Saturday 30th June at 8pm.

What’s the BBC drama about?

Made by the team behind Aberfan: the Green Hollow, the drama pays tribute to Aneurin Bevan’s 70-year legacy, dramatising staff and patients’ lives over the course of a day in an NHS hospital.

Based on interviews with NHS workers, ranging from cleaners to brain surgeons, the stories deal with birth, death and everything in between. Michael Sheen stars as a porter, while Martin Freeman plays a surgeon. Tamsin Greig is a GP and Torchwood alumna Eve Myles is a nurse.

