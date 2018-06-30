Michael Sheen

Where have I seen Michael Sheen before?

A star of the small and silver screens, Michael Sheen is probably most recognisable for his roles as former Prime Minister Tony Blair in The Queen, alongside Helen Mirren; as a vampire in the Twilight series; a werewolf in the Underworld series; and as David Frost in Frost/Nixon.

He's also set to play the angel Aziraphale in an upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's fantasy novel Good Omens, alongside David Tennant, who plays the demon Crowley.

Who does he play?

Sheen stars as a philosophical night porter with a preference for William Blake in The NHS: To Provide All People.

Rhashan Stone

Where have I seen Rhashan Stone before?

Rhashan Stone is probably best known for his comedy and stage work. He's starred previously in Desmonds and Mutual Friends, and has appeared in numerous West End and Royal Shakespeare company productions.

Who does he play?

Stone plays a neurosurgeon in The NHS: To Provide All People.

Eve Myles

Where have I seen Eve Myles before?

Welsh actress Eve Myles is best known for her work on Doctor Who and Torchwood, in which she portrayed the role of Gwen Cooper, and more recently from roles in Victoria and Broadchurch. Viewers might also recognise her from Merlin, Little Dorritt and Frankie.

Who does she play?

Myles plays a domestic service staff member who narrates the history of the NHS.

Siân Phillips

Where have I seen Siân Phillips before?

Dame Siân Phillips had graced the stage and screen for decades, and is perhaps best known for her Golden Globe winning performance in Goodbye, Mr Chips, while recent performances include roles in New Tricks and Lewis.

Who does she play?

Phillips plays a dying patient.

Meera Syal

Where have I seen Meera Syal before?

British comedian Meera Syal rose to prominence in Goodness Gracious Me and as grandmother Sushila in the International Emmy award-winning The Kumars at No 42.

Who does she play?

Syal plays a district nurse in The NHS: to Provide All People.

Jonathan Pryce

Where have I seen Jonathan Pryce before?

Veteran Welsh actor and Tony award-winner Jonathan Pryce has appeared in major films and television series too numerous to mention, but you may know him from Glengarry Glenn Ross, the Pirates of the Caribbean films, as the High Sparrow in HBO's Game of Thrones and as Bond villain Elliot Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies.

Who does he play?

Pryce appears as a retired neurosurgeon.

Susan Wokoma

Where have I seen Susan Wokoma before?

A BAFTA Breakthrough Brit of 2017, Wokoma is likely best known for her hilarious performance as Cynthia in Chewing Gum, and for her lead role in cult E4/Netflix show Crazyhead.

Who does she play?

Wokoma plays a junior doctor.

Elysia Welch

Where have I seen Elysia Welch before?

A recent drama school graduate, Elysia Welch's recent credits include a part in Outlander season 4.

Who does she play?

Welch plays a junior nurse.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Where have I seen Aimee-Ffion Edwards before?

Welsh actress Aimee-Ffion Edwards is best known for her featured roles as Sketch in Skins and Esme in Peaky Blinders.

Who does she play?

She plays a pregnant patient.

George Mackay

Where have I seen George Mackay before?

Mackay played Eddie in How I Live Now alongside Saoirse Ronan and the titular role Private Tommo Peaceful in Private Peaceful. He's set to star in upcoming film Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley in the title role.

Who does he play?

Mackay plays an expectant father alongside Aimee-Ffion Edwards's mum.

Michelle Fairley

Where have I seen Michelle Fairley before?

In recent years, Fairley is best known for playing Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones, and for her role as Dr Ava Hessington in Suits.

Who does she play?

Fairley plays an intensive care nurse.

Nia Roberts

Where have I seen Nia Roberts before?

Welsh actress Roberts has starred in the BBC's comedy series Dr Terrible's House of Horrible and in The Bill and, fittingly, Casualty.

Who does she play?

Roberts plays a midwife.

Celia Imrie

Where have I seen Celia Imrie before?

Celia Imrie has starred in various big budget films, including Bridget Jones's Diary, Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel but is arguably best know as one of Victoria Wood's comedy troupe.

Who does she play?

Imrie plays a patient.

Suzanne Packer

Where have I seen Suzanne Packer before?

Welsh actress Packer (pictured right) is on familiar territory here – she's best known for her role as Tess Bateman in long-running medical drama Casualty.

Who does she play?

Packer plays a coronary care nurse.

Martin Freeman

Where have I seen Martin Freeman before?

The Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock, Martin Freeman has had numerous starring roles in film and television, including Marvel's Black Panther.

Who does he play?

Freeman plays a consultant cardiologist.

Memet Ali Alabora

Where have I seen Memet Ali Alabora before?

Film and theatre actor Memet Ali Alabora is Turkish, and has appeared in numerous productions in his home country. He was forced to leave Turkey last year and now lives in Cardiff, Wales.

Who does he play?

Memet Ali Alabora plays an A&E consultant.

Michelle Collins

Where have I seen Michelle Collins before?

Michelle Collins is probably best known for her work on long-running soaps EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Who does she play?

Collins plays an administrator on the maternity ward of an NHS hospital.

Nikki Amuka-Bird

Where have I seen Nikki Amuka-Bird before?

Nikki Amuka-Bird is a Nigerian-born British actress best known for roles in Silent Witness, Robin Hood and the TV adaptation of Zadie Smith's NW.

Who does she play?

Nikki Amuka-Bird plays an A&E consultant.

The NHS: to Provide All People is on BBC2 on Saturday 30th June at 8pm