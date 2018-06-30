When is The NHS: to Provide All People on TV?

The NHS: to Provide All People is on BBC2 on Saturday 30th June at 8pm.

What's the BBC drama about?

Made by the team behind Aberfan: the Green Hollow, the drama pays tribute to Aneurin Bevan's 70-year legacy, dramatising staff and patients' lives over the course of a day in an NHS hospital.

Based on interviews with NHS workers, ranging from cleaners to brain surgeons, the stories deal with birth, death and everything in between. Michael Sheen stars as a porter, while Martin Freeman plays a surgeon. Tamsin Greig is a GP and Torchwood alumna Eve Myles is a nurse.