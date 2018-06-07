"It’s a great movie but I couldn’t believe that you weren’t in it!" DeGeneres told him.

"I couldn’t either!" Jackson responded. “When they were making it, I kept saying, ‘So when do I go to Wakanda?’ And they were... [shakes head].”

The actor wanted his Marvel character Nick Fury to make some kind of appearance, no matter how small. He even asked the producers: “Can I just walk down the street in Wakanda so they know that I know it’s there? Because I know it’s there. I mean, Nick Fury knows every black thing that’s on the planet, so he’s gotta know about Wakanda."

But Jackson is not ready to give up just yet. He has his heart set on the sequel.

"I wish I had been there, but I’m really, really, really pleased with the success of that film and how it worked out – and eventually I may end up in Wakanda," he declared.