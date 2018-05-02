"Making the scene was the intention for the audience to really realise that Okoye and W'Kabi were husband and wife," Coogler said as he introduced the clip on USA Today. "They had a confrontation, or like, an argument about where Wakanda was going to go after T'Challa's death in the tribal council room."

He praised Gurira and Kaluuya's performances, and added that while he was "really proud" of the scene, it "didn't work inside of the confines of our film." Check the clip out below.

Black Panther is due out on DVD in the UK on 15th May 2018, so we can probably expect a few more of these to crop up soon. Thankfully a sequel is already in the works, too, so we at least know we'll get to return to Wakanda again at some point in the future.