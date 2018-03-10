In fact, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has divulged that the sequel is already shaping up.

Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) (Marvel)

"Nothing specific to reveal [about the sequel], other than to say we absolutely will do that," Feige told Entertainment Weekly.

"One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."

And what about any spin-off movies? Could any of our favourite Black Panther characters get their own standalone stories?

Michael B Jordan as Killmonger (Marvel Studios)

"I think Shuri’s astounding, and you’ll see much more of her in our universe," he said. "Okoye, I think I’d watch three action films just Okoye. I’m not saying we’re doing that, but I’m saying that we’re intrigued by them. Frankly, as I’ve said before, finishing these first 22 movies is really all we’re thinking about at this point."

Shuri is, of course, main character T'Challa's incredibly smart teenage sister and the princess of Wakanda, played by Letitia Wright. And Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, serves as the leader of the all-female special forces of Wakanda.

There's a big leap from "intrigued by the idea" to "definitely making a movie", but it certainly sounds like Shuri and Okoye spin-off movies are being considered as a serious possibility.