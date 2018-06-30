Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Belgium v Japan World Cup 2018: what time and channel is the last 16 knockout fixture live on TV?

Belgium v Japan World Cup 2018: what time and channel is the last 16 knockout fixture live on TV?

When and where to watch the crunch match - plus squad details and a look at the other last 16 games

Japanese football fans at the world cup

Japan were not highly rated coming into the tournament but qualified after a creditable draw with Senegal and an unexpected 2-1 win over group winners – and England’s last 16 opponents –Colombia.

Advertisement

Belgium, meanwhile, won all their games, including a 5-2 thrashing of Tunisia and a 1-0 victory in a lacklustre, second-string affair with England.

Anything but a win for the star-studded Belgium would be a shock – but Japan have already shown they’re capable of surprising…

When is the Belgium v Japan World Cup 2018 Last 16 match being played?

The match takes place on Monday 7th July.

What time is kick-off?

The match begins at 7pm UK time.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don.

Where can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC1, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.

Who’s in the squads for Belgium and Japan?

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

Strikers: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Japan

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol).

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers).

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin), Takashi Usami (Augsburg), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale).

Advertisement

Strikers: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz).

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

136127.ae2e0e6f-aa06-4029-a3b8-fdefbc4f489a

Has the sonic screwdriver been stolen in new Doctor Who episode three pictures?

imagenotavailable1

Milla Jovovich in talks to star in new film based on George RR Martin’s short stories

105893

Locke, Hot Fuzz, Clueless: films on TV today

imagenotavailable1

Someone turned their caravan into a Tardis, but it’s probably smaller on the inside

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more