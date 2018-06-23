Love Island viewers can’t hide their relief after last night’s dumping

Audiences couldn't be happier Samira was saved in the recoupling

Samira hasn’t had the ideal time in the Love Island villa so far. During the past three weeks on the show, the West End performer hasn’t sparked a single romantic connection and looked destined to be dumped in the most recent recoupling.

However, Samira was saved by new boy Sam, who picked her over fellow islander Rosie. And although Rosie has also been unlucky in love (cough cough Adam), viewers were downright delighted Samira kept her place on the show…

I think this reaction perfectly describes how we feel about Sam picking Samira #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tQaq2YECO2 — Zainab (@Zainab1499) June 22, 2018

Literally my brain cells when Samira got chosen #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ff0WY4iMAH — ☆ 𝔅𝔞𝔟 ☆ (@babthesag) June 22, 2018

The WHOLE of the UK when Sam picked Samira 👏🏾🎉🎉🎉 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Y2UWBaJ52n — skyerenaee (@SkyeRenaee) June 22, 2018

Safe to say, my sister really wanted Sam to pick Samira #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/GuLEXc0DCE — Darcy Brady (@Darcy_Brady) June 22, 2018

Some spotted that Alex – who had previously been in a friendship couple with Samira before pairing up with newbie Ellie – couldn’t hide a smile, either.

Alex's face after Samira was saved made my heart melt 😍#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OyhjlXdcLw — Wriggy (@Wriggy) June 22, 2018

Alex’s little face when Samira got saved 😍 love love love! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/y0THJGNKk6 — TyishaRose. (@TyishaRose) June 23, 2018

And although some speculated that Sam only picked Samira to make himself likeable to the public…

Sam: Gives Adam a telling off for treating girls badly Treats Alex like a gent Chooses Samira for recoupling It's almost as if he's been watching the show…. #loveisland — LoveIslander (@islander_love) June 22, 2018

I reckon Sam picked samira because he knows she's more popular with the public #loveisland but I don't think samira looks like she's that into Sam either.. — georgina c (@brummie24) June 22, 2018

…and many were solely mesmerised by Rosie’s exit strut…

Sam's sealed Rosie's fate, and she's been dumped from the Island. Cue a suitably sassy exit! 💁 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tyeuFETwrZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 22, 2018

Literally how Rosie walked out of the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5PzQTYbNw5 — Pastor’s Daughter (@callmechi_chi) June 22, 2018

…The overwhelming feeling was relief that Samira has another shot at love.

How i’m going to sleep knowing samira is still in the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hzsMvg9DIk — a🐙 (@youwantsumm) June 22, 2018

Love Island returns 9pm Sunday on ITV2