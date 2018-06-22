When is Humans series three on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Channel 4 synth drama

When is it back on TV?

Humans will return to Channel 4 on Thursday 17 May at 9pm. The series starts in America on AMC on Tuesday 5 June.

Advertisement

The new UK air date moves the series from its traditional Sunday night slot to Thursday evenings.

What can we expect from series three?

At the end of series two, every synth in the world was given consciousness, essentially creating a new species on Earth. The consequences of that are felt by both synths and humans in the third series, which starts a year after “the dawn of consciousness”.

Who’s in the cast?

Colin Morgan returns as human/synth hybrid Leo Elster, despite being left brain damaged at the end of the last episode, and is joined by fellow synths Max (Ivanno Jeremiah), Anita/Mia (Gemma Chan), and Niska (Emily Berrington), as well as human Laura Hawkins (Katherine Parkinson), who looks set to continue championing their rights.

When did filming take place?

Advertisement

Filming on series three began back in September 2017 with a number of the cast and crew posting on social media, including creator Sam Vincent who described the new episodes as the “biggest, boldest series yet”.