What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

32 of the best national teams from across the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018 with every kick of every game available to watch and stream for British viewers on BBC and ITV.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channel.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Thursday 14th June

Today is the very first day of World Cup 2018 and therefore only one game is taking place, as well as the opening ceremony.

Kick off 4pm BST at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow – live match coverage is on ITV

When does the opening ceremony start?

Opening ceremony coverage, featuring a performance from British pop star Robbie Williams, begins on ITV from 2.30pm BST

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee is being used for the first time ever at a World Cup, and will be in place during every game. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

Advertisement

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group