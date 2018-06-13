Will there ever be a Love Island live stream?

ITV bosses discuss the possibility of introducing a Big Brother-style element and airing the villa’s antics live throughout the day

When Big Brother was in its heyday, its most committed fans would tune in to watch the live stream in the house throughout the day and night – catching every snore and every canoodle under the covers.

Advertisement

Eventually, viewers got bored with this and the live stream was scrapped. But could Love Island introduce a similar concept?

Head of ITV2 Paul Mortimer said that it’s not on the agenda now, but if they were to air the villa’s antics live, it’s much more likely they’d be shown online as opposed to on the channel itself.

“It would have to be on another platform,” he said. “It wouldn’t be on a linear channel… there are other places now that we can actually do it and maybe there is something in that, but we haven’t really thought about it.

“At the moment, we don’t feel like we need to pull any more things out of the hat because the show is doing really well as it is.”

He added: “I don’t think we’d do it on linear TV but you can do that on a whole manner of social media platforms these days.”

Managing director at ITV Studios Entertainment Angela Jain, meanwhile, said that the beauty of the show is that people rush home to get their hour of Love Island every evening, and a live stream would take away from that.

“Actually, the joy of having the one hour a night at 9 o’clock that you look forward to… it’s become part of the national conversation hasn’t it?”

“So I think for me, that feels quite special… We’ve obviously got a podcast this year, there’s [weekly dissection series] Aftersun. There are lots of other bits of the show happening that can go deeper under the skin of it, but what the show does every night at 9 o’clock is create an appointment to view, in a really old-fashioned way.”

Advertisement

Love Island airs 9pm on ITV2