What time is the Epsom Derby on TV? Where can I watch it?

Find out everything you need to know about the first horse racing event of the summer season

EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: (EDITORS NOTE: POLARIZED FILTER USED) Caspian Prince (L) riding by Tom Eaves wins The Investec Corporate Banking âDashâ Handicap Stakesduring the Investec Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 3, 2017 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Epsom Derby is one of racing’s most prestigious events. Surprise winner Wings of Eagles proved the shock of the race last year, although in 2018 the odds-on favourite remains 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior. He’s trained by Aidan O’Brien, the sport’s most successful trainer, and ridden by his son Donnacha, so it could make for a great day out for the Irish racing family. “There’s an awful lot of improvement to come,” Aidan said of his star runner in May – bold punters be warned.

When is the Epsom Derby live on TV?

Live coverage of the horse racing from Epsom will be on ITV from 1:30pm on Saturday 2nd June. The derby itself begins at 4:30pm.

Further races will kick-off at 2:00, 2:35, 3:10 and 3:45. The programme will feature analysis from Johnny Murtagh, Jason Weaver and Brough Scott, reports from Oli Bell, Lucy Versamy, Charlotte Hawkins, Mark Heyes and Matt Chapman, and commentary by Richard Hoiles.

Where else can I follow the race?

Radio 5 Live will have coverage of the race starting at 4:30pm.

