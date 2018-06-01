CNN mistakenly uses spoof photo of Jimmy Carr to represent Starbucks worker in news report

The US news network accidentally featured the comedian in a report about the company's new racial bias training

Jimmy Carr has found his way back on to US television – but not in the way he may have hoped.

A photo of the 8 out of 10 Cats host doling out lattes in Starbucks garb was featured in a CNN news report about the global coffee chain’s decision to close down 8,000 stores in the US in order for their staff to undergo “racial bias” training after two black men were arrested in one of its cafes in April.

The image is available for publication and broadcast purposes on image site Getty (for paying customers only) and must have been the pick of the bunch amongst the company’s stock photography. Perhaps he should take it as a compliment?

The image was spotted by Twitter user @ComicPaulHoover, much to the delight of many others on this side of the pond.

Congrats comedian Jimmy Carr. You just made CNN in America for Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/1UxBDwhgIR — Paul Hoover (@ComicPaulHoover) May 29, 2018

Yes, that's really Jimmy Carr. We checked. https://t.co/fp4W3FJo2V — Astonish Stuffs (@astonishstuffs) June 1, 2018

U.S. News networks all using this stock image of Starbucks with @jimmycarr in it 😆 pic.twitter.com/WL8bEiNTQK — Hannah Stuchlik (@HannahMStuchlik) May 29, 2018

The image in question comes from 2012, when the coffee behemoth enlisted Carr’s help to promote the launch of a “Stronger British Latte” in its UK stores.

At least the comedian has an alternative career option if every single panel show in the country goes belly up…