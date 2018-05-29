Viewers couldn’t handle seeing Russell Crowe on Britain’s Got Talent

The Hollywood star was in the audience at the ITV talent show alongside comic Jimmy Carr

Viewers need a good eye for talent on BGT but not everyone would have spotted Hollywood star Russell Crowe sitting in the audience during Tuesday night’s live show, sporting a bristling grey beard.

What I want to know is what is Russell Crowe doing in the #Bgt audience 🤔😂 #Britainsgottalent pic.twitter.com/gKaNGxzPP6 — Tracy Loh (@tray_red) May 29, 2018

Several did clock the Gladiator star though, seated alongside comic Jimmy Carr…

Although not all of them could quite believe their eyes…

Why is @russellcrowe watching #BGT ?

Why do I find this strange? My brain can't process this — Rachel Lloyd (@RachelELloyd) May 29, 2018

#BGT was that Russell Crowe with Jimmy Carr in the audience? — Lee Davis (@tubbssnomore) May 29, 2018

Yes, yes it was. If you don’t believe us, ask the man himself…

Where am I now? pic.twitter.com/S332IWH9zm — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 29, 2018

Russell, you’ve finally arrived.