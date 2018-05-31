Britain’s Got Talent fans loved the awkward crew member caught on stage in Acrocadabra’s magic routine

Did you spot the stagehand who made an unexpected cameo in the BGT semi-final?

Spare a thought for the poor Britain’s Got Talent stagehand who accidentally starred in Wednesday night’s semi-final.

As kids magical dance group Acrocadabra finished their routine with a flourish, pulling a cloth off a box to reveal that the boy inside had magically disappeared, they also inadvertently revealed a member of the ITV show’s production team half-crouched behind the prop – with a look of shock on his face.

The dancers from Birmingham had been performing a dance and acrobatics routine with added magic tricks, to the Little Mix song Black Magic. Unfortunately they couldn’t make the stage hand disappear in time…

Did anyone else see the random bald man appear behind the glass box on that dance act on BGT??? He just froze and posed as if he wasn’t there… 😂😂 #BGT — Danny Tyler Waring (@Dannywaring123) May 30, 2018

I don’t think that stage crewman was meant to be there. Mouthing the words “what the f***” when being revealed behind a glass box and then shuffling away to hide #bgt 😂😂😂 — Matt Jukes (@matt26499) May 30, 2018

Omg did anyone else notice the crew member behind the glass box 😂😂😭😭😭 #BGT pic.twitter.com/BfUKVkoGen — Courtnie Williams (@Courtnie250894) May 30, 2018

If you're worried about work today, spare a thought for the crew member who found himself on the #BGT stage accidentally last night. pic.twitter.com/Wm7muy5nD4 — Jo and Sparky (@joandsparky) May 31, 2018

that guy that stayed on stage in the magic trick I'm cryingg #bgt — georgiaa (@gxorgia_2) May 30, 2018

LOL to the stage bloke behind the glass box at the end of #acrocadabra act. He looked so confused as to where the lad had gone 😂 Brilliant Performance 🙏🏻😍 #BGT #britainsgottalent #acrocadabra — NailArt by Elizabeth (@nabyelizabeth) May 30, 2018

