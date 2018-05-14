Meet the winner of our competition to design the Radio Times Royal Wedding cover
Over 8,000 children applied and children's authors David Walliams and Lauren Child picked a design fit for a prince and his bride
The finest florists, dressmakers and chefs in the land have spent months preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – but no one, surely, has been working harder than our nation’s budding artists.
The search has been on to find the Radio Times cover to celebrate the occasion in style, and when a staggering 8,000-plus children across the country entered their wonderful creations to our competition, our judging panel had a tough job. And what a panel it was. Joining RT’s art director Shem Law were children’s authors David Walliams and Lauren Child, who, after much deliberation, settled on a cover that’s fit for a prince and his bride.
The winning entry was drawn by six-year-old Archie Lovett. Radio Times travelled to Scargill Infant School in Rainham in Essex to break the good news, and found that the whole school was waiting to congratulate him.
“I feel great,” Archie told us. “I was shocked when I saw my mum at school today!
“I used felt-tip pens and looked at pictures of Harry and Meghan for the idea – Harry’s my favourite, because I’d like to be a prince! If I was a prince for the day, I’d tell everyone what to do.
“It’s fantastic that people will buy my cover in the shops. I like art – I like copying pictures of Peter Rabbit and drawing football, my favourite team is Tottenham.”
It was a lovely surprise, too, for his mum Carley, who had no idea he’d entered the competition. “It’s been hard to keep it a secret, I can’t believe it,” she says. “I’m off-the-scale proud of Archie – when he draws, he takes his time over it and puts his all in. Archie was born the year William and Kate got married, so I remember that really well! It’s a very special event, and we’ll defnitely be watching at home.”
So what swung the judges’ decision? “We could easily have had 1,000 winners because the standard was so high,” says Shem Law. “But what made Archie’s drawing stand out from all the others is the fact that it’s such a strong graphic image combined with a naive charm. It’s simple, brilliant and it will really hit you in the eyes when you see it in your newsagent’s.”
Does Archie have a future as an illustrator? “Give me a call in 20 years…”
Archie and the three runners-up will each receive signed copies of books by David Walliams and Lauren Child. The three runners up are Elizabeth Lucas, 8, from Meltham Moor Primary School in Holmfirth; Johnny Young, 6, from Hale Prep School in Hale; and Charles Gall, 6, King’s House School in Richmond, London.
Thank you to the schools that took part:
Hawkhurst Primary School, Hawkhurst
Cheam School, Berkshire,
Pratts Bottom Primary School, Kent
Baildon C0f E Primary School, West Yorkshire
Hurstpierpoint Pre School, Hassocks
Rushmoor School, Bedford,
Edge Grove School, Hertfordshire
Lansdown Primary School, Essex
Chepstow House School, London
Tower College, Rain Hill
St Joseph’s Catholic School, London
Beckford Primary School
St Hilda’s School, Hertfordshire
St Pauls C E Academy, West Midlands
Beechwood Primary Academy, Plymouth
Edge Grove Pre Prep Cedar Class, Herts
Saltford School
Swinderby All Saints Primary School, Swinderberry Lincoln
Tormead School, Surrey
Goodwyn School, London
Dorothy Barley Infant School, Essex
Boxgrove Primary School, Surrey
The Froebelian School, Leeds
New Pitsligo & St John’s School, Fraserburgh
Scargill Infant School, Rainham Essex
Westfield School, Independent Day School for Girls, Newcastle upon Tyne
Northside Primary School, London
RGS Springfield, Worcester
Hillside Primary School, Huddersfield
Yarrells School, Dorset
Clase Primary School, Swansea
Halterworth Primary School, Hampshire
Warwick Preparatory School, Warwick
Boughton Primary School, Northampton
Fairlop Primary School, Hainault
Winton Primary School, Bournemouth
Baden Powell and St Peter’s Junior School, Dorset
St Martin’s Northwood Preparatory School, Middlesex
College Park Infant School, Portsmouth
Easterfield School, Aberdeenshire
Hawthorn Tree School, Boston
Old Palace Primary School, Bromley by Bow
Chater Infant School, Hertfordshire
Hale Prep School, Cheshire
Corpus Christi Primary School, New Malden
Dalrymple Primary School, Dalrymple
Scott Primary School, Bedford
Burley and Woodhead Church of England Primary School, Ilkley West Yorkshire
Henley Green Primary School, Coventry
Hacton Primary School
Marlbrook Primary School, Herefordshire
Akira School
Harrowgate Hill Primary School, Darlington
Reculver Cof E Primary School, Kent
Sydenham High Junior School, London
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Primary School, Luton
Howell’s School, Llandaff, Cardiff Rd, Cardiff
St Paul’s C of E Primary School, Stoke-on-Trent
Burnham on Crouch Primary School, Essex
Grrenleas School, Beds
Horspath Primary School, Oxford
Hunter Hall School, Cumbria
Parsonage Farm Primary School, Essex
Stromness Primary School, Orkney
Park Hall Junior Academy, West Midlands
MDCPS, Market Deeping
Waverley School and Nursery, Berkshire
Newcastle Preparatory School, Jesmond
St Edward’s Catholic Primary School, Birmingham
Comberton Primary School, Worcestershire
Liphook Infant School, Hampshire
Elmwood Primary School, Essex
Charleston Primary School, Manchester
St Martin’s Academy, Chester
Lady Barn House School, Manchester
St Teresa’s School, Surrey
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, London
Horspath Primary, Oxford
Ipswich High School, Suffolk
Waterside Rd, Jedburgh
Garthorpe Primary School, Luddington North Lincolnshire
Netherton Infant and Nursery School
Malmesbury Primary School, London
Overfields Primary School, Middlesborough
Croft Primary School, Sutton-in-Ashfield
All Saints Junior School, Maidenhead
Adelaide Primary School, Hull
Twyford School, Winchester
Temple Primary School
Hilltop Infant School
Sinai Primary School
Croft Preparatory School
Kinross Primary School
Abacus Belsize Primary School
Meadow View JMI School
Whittakermoss Primary
RHWS Primary
Newhey Community Primary
Harpfield Primary
Holywell Church of England Primary
Roos CE VC Primary
Avon House Preparatory School, Essex
St Saviour C of E Primary School, Manchester
Swaffield School
Greenfield Primary School, Leicester
King’s House School Junior Dept, Richmond
St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School, Hyton Liverpool
St Richard’s Catholic Primary School, Kent
Delamere C of E Academy
Broomley First School
Naima Jewish Preparatory School, London
Riverside Primary School, Leicester
St John the Baptist Primary School, Nottingham
Wells Primary School, Woodford Green
Blanford Mere Primary School, Kingswimford
Somerville JI School, Birmingham
Walford Primary School, Herefordshire
Park School, Bournemouth Dorset
Greenfield Primary School, Cherry Tree Str, Hoyland Barnsley
Poppleton Rd Primary School, Poppleton Rd, York
St Clare’s Primary School, Leicestershire
St Joseph’s Primary School, Linlithgow
The Premier Academy Saffron St, Bletchley MK
Broad Bent Fold Primary School and Nursery, Dukingfield
Boxgrove Primary School
St Joseph’s & St Theresa Catholic Primary School,Staffordshire
High March School, Beaconsfield
Woodford Green Preparatory School, Essex
Overfields Primary School, Middlesborough
Croft Primary School, Nottinghamshire
All Saints Jr School, Maidenhead
Byron Primary School,Kent
Greenfield Primary School, Leicester
Ings Farm Primary School, Redcar
Rydall Penrhos Prep School, Colwyn Bay
Irby Primary School, Coombe Road
Watermore Primary School, Bristol
Hollingwood Primary School
Little Common School, East Sussex
Baslow St. Anne’s C of E Primary School
Nottingham Girl’s High School, Nottingham
Howell’s School, Cardiff
Bisham C of E Academy, Marlow
St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Jr School, Liverpool
St Mary’s CE (A) First School
St John The Baptist Primary, Fareham
Lanlivery Primary Academy, Cornwall
3rd Theydon Bois (St. Mary’s) Brownie Pack
Fourfields Community Primary School, Peterborough
Highbury Primary School, Cosham
Exwixk Heights Primary School, Exeter
Randal Cremer Primary
Alvaston Infant & Nursery School, Derby
Oasis Academy Putney
Swaffield School, St Ann’s Hill, London
Ranelagh Primary School, Ipswich
Rhŵs Primary School, Vale of Glamorgan
Hillsborough Primary School, Sheffield
Warden Hill Infant School, Luton
Upton Infant School, Dorset
Walter Infant School, Berks
St Boniface RC Primary School, London
Netherlee Primary School, Glasgow
Knowl Hill C of E Academy, Knowl Hill
St. Mary’s School
New Pitsligo & St John’s Primary, New Pitsligo
Woodpecker Club, Streetly
Newport C of E Primary, Newport
Canford Heath Jr. School
Southford C of E Primary School, Saltford
Blackshaw Primary School, Bolton
St Lawrence Junior Academy, Kent
Queen’s Gate School, London
Clapham Manor Primary School, London
The Pointer School, London
St Ambrose Catholic Primary School, Kidderminster
Mead Vale Primary School, Worle
Four Lanes Infants, Basingstoke
Scargill CE Primary School, Derbyshire
All Souls C of E Primary School, Kent
Ardley Hill Academy, Bedfordshire
Linton Primary School,Morpeth
Milton Ernest C of E Primary, Bedford
Swaresey Primary School, Cambridgeshire:
Our Lady of the Assumption, Blackpool
White Waltham CE Academy, Berkshire
St. Leonards Primary School, Exeter
Shelton Junior School, Derby
St Teresa’s Catholica Academy, Wokingham
Beck Row Primary Academy, Suffolk
Archbishop Sumner C of E Primary School, London
Troon Community Primary School, Cornwall
Corbridge C of E First School, Northumberland
Ruswarp Primary School, Whitby
Queen Edith Community Primary School, Cambridge
St Cuthbert & The First Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, Bradford
Divine Saviour Catholic Primary School,Watford
East Lane Primary, North Wembley
Gartree High School, Oadby
Oldfield Primary School, Chester
Beacon Primary School, West Midlands
St Peters RC Primary School, Edinburgh
Guildford High Jr. School
Lavendar Primary School
Brampton Primary Academy, Bexleyheath
River Primary School, Dover
Temple Hill Primary Academy, Dartford
St Helen’s Catholic Primary School, London