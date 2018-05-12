Accessibility Links

David Walliams calls Britain’s Got Talent pensioner ‘Gangsta Grandad’ after Barry performs Stormzy song

There is a *lot* of bleeping required for the 82-year-old's performance of Shut Up on ITV this Saturday

Britain's Got Talent Barry Newton

When 82-year-old Barry walks out onto the Britain’s Got Talent stage, the one song we don’t expect him to sing is Stormzy’s Shut Up.

But, well, that’s exactly what happens in this Saturday’s episode.

The pensioner from Hemel Hempstead walks out onto the BGT stage in episode five, saying how EastEnders is his favourite programme, he loves Andrew Lloyd Webber, and that he enjoys a snooze in the afternoon.

And then, reading the music off a stand, Barry sings: “Hey rude boy, shut up – big man, f**k off”.

From the side of the stage, Dec says: “We’re going to have to bleep that, Barry”, while David Walliams adds: “I did hear a rude word in there… not the sort of language you’d expect the Royal Family to enjoy.”

Walliams then adds: “I wrote a book called Gangsta Granny – but you are Gangsta Grandad!”

Then, when Alesha asks who his rap idols are, Barry simply replies: “I don’t like any of them. I just heard that and thought I’d copy it.”

We can’t wait to see what Stormzy has to tweet about this.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV

