The Chuckle Brothers want you to know they “couldn’t be closer” despite feud reports

In news we weren’t expecting to read today, The Chuckle Brothers have taken to Twitter to strongly reassure fans that they “couldn’t be closer” following reports of a feud.

Advertisement

Tabloid rumours had suggested that Paul and Barry Elliot, who have performed together for 55 years, had ‘drifted apart’, were staying in separate hotel rooms (perish the thought) whilst on the road and were travelling separately to their live gigs.

On Twitter, Barry blasted the claims as being “utter rubbish”:

Don’t newspapers come up with some incredible,stupid,lying stories,from a ‘reliable’ source,of course! Anyone who knows Paul and I,knows we couldn’t be closer brothers,mates and partners,and we’ve never stopped working. Utter rubbish,from a most angry loving ‘big’ brother!!😡 — Barry Chuckle (@BazElliott) May 7, 2018

And Paul also sought to set the record straight:

Absolutely disgusting @thesun .. we are two grown men who do not share a hotel bedroom! If a theatre has enough dressing rooms of course we take one each, why not? Does that constitute a feud? TO BE CONTINUED…. — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) May 7, 2018

… CONTINUED The Mrs drives us BOTH everywhere, if not check with @Hull_Trains and @VirginTrains when we are BOTH regularly seen together! We have always both enjoyed the work we have been privileged to do. It's a sad state of affairs when after 55 yrs to read such rubbish! — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) May 7, 2018

Although later in the evening, Paul looked to have calmed down a bit:

I shouldn't really but found it in the fridge @PJ_Elliott_1990 pic.twitter.com/dMOMWm3f1H — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) May 7, 2018

In what we’re sure is completely unrelated news, the pair are soon to be seen on a brand new series Chuckle Time on Channel 5.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Paul and Barry set Twitter alight when they cameoed in Benidorm.