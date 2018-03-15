The iconic kids' TV double act were guest stars on Wednesday night's episode of the ITV comedy, with Paul and Barry Chuckle starring as magicians at Neptune's Bar.

Not only was their magic half-decent, but Barry did an incredible turn in drag as Paul's magician's assistant.

Chuckle Brothers on Benidorm (ITV)

People on Twitter couldn't get enough of seeing the ChuckleVision stars back on the telly:

The 10th series of the comedy features plenty of nostalgic cameos, from Bobby Ball to Carol Decker and Hale and Pace.

Benidorm continues Wednesdays on ITV.