But while ITV has yet to confirm the show's return – a spokesman said that “no decision" has been made about a further series – Litten seems pretty confident that this isn't the last we've seen of Benidorm

"Don't make me f**king laugh," he tweeted ahead of the new series. "I enjoyed that story after series 6. And 7 and 8 and 9..."

The tenth series of the National Television Award-winning show only began airing on Wednesday 28th February. In another tweet, Litten confirmed there'll be no more filming this year as the team heads out on a live tour, Benidorm on Stage.