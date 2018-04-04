Commonwealth Games 2018: Scotland’s Beth Potter goes for gold in women’s triathlon

The Scottish athlete takes on the women's triathlon and the 10,000m at this year's games

“All eyes will be on the Brownlee brothers in the men’s triathlon, but don’t miss Scotland’s Beth Potter going in the women’s event,” says Steve Cram of one of the highlights of the opening day.

Advertisement

A 10,000m finalist at the Rio Olympics, Potter is busy making the transition from track to triathlon. She quit her job as a physics teacher last year to train full time with Jonny and Alistair Brownlee in Yorkshire.

“It has worked out really well,” she told the BBC after she qualified for the triathlon World Championships last summer. “I’m up in Leeds, living with Jonny Brownlee and training up there.” As well as the Brownlees, Potter’s training group included one of her main rivals for Commonwealth gold, Non Stanford of Wales, who won at the World Championships in 2013.

Unlike Stanford, though, the 26-year-old from Glasgow is new to the gruelling school of stamina

that is triathlon. “Incredibly, she’ll also compete in the 10,000m on the track just a few days later,” says Cram.

Does he think a little of the Brownlee gold dust has rubbed off on their unsung pupil? “Even for a gutsy character like Beth, it’s a hectic schedule. She’s British champion at 10k, but moved to the triathlon a couple of years ago and this is her first major championships in the event. If she’s in contention towards the end, she has the speed to surprise us all.”

Women’s triathlon: Wednesday 4th April, 12.15am BBC1



Advertisement

Women’s 10,000m: Monday 9th April BBC1