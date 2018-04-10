England’s top female sprinter is in great shape. She left the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham early in order to go to Australia to prepare for this. She’ll be up against Elaine Thompson, Jamaica’s double sprint gold medallist from Rio, so it’s going to be tough, but it should be a thriller.

Round one Saturday 7 April BBC1

Adam Peaty, 50m and 100m breaststroke

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The world record holder in both, England’s Peaty is nailed on for gold. No one’s unbeatable, but I can only see him rising to the challenge. Australia always expect a lot in the pool and he’ll be desperate to stick it to them in their backyard.

100m heats Thursday 5 April BBC1 50m heats Saturday 7 April BBC1

Andrew Pozzi, 110m hurdles

(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

England’s sprint hurdler ran brilliantly at the World Indoors at Birmingham in March to win the 60m hurdles in a personal best time. He’ll get enormous confidence from that — form in the 60m hurdles really does translate to the 110m event. And Andrew’s in great shape.

Round one Sunday 8 April BBC1

Hannah Miley, 400m Individual Medley

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Scottish swimmer is among the favourites for the 400m Individual medley as she chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles, having won gold in both Delhi and Glasgow. The 28-year-old, who grew up in Inverurie, is still the current British record holder.

Heats Wednesday 4 April BBC1

Zoe Smith, Weightlifting (63kg)

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Her gold in Glasgow in 2014 in the 58kg class must have seemed a distant memory a couple of years ago as the English weightlifter suffered a shoulder injury that kept her out of Rio and a funding cut saw her working in a café. Still only 23, she has all the motivation to prove she's back on track.

Final Saturday 7 April BBC1

Dai Greene, 400m hurdles

Dai’s a big star in Welsh athletics but, at 31, he has had so many injuries over the years that it’s amazing he’s got himself fit. He took himself off to compete in South Africa during the winter and it’s really paid off. The fact he ran 49.5 seconds recently puts him right back in contention.

Round one Monday 9 April BBC1

Callum Hawkins, Marathon

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Marathon This is a huge opportunity for Scotland. Fourth in the World Championships last year, Callum, 25, has a great racing brain. He’s proved he can compete on the big stage so this won’t faze him. The weather could play a role. The race is scheduled for 8.15am local time, but it will get hotter as it goes on.

Men’s marathon Sat 14 April BBC2

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

England’s heptathlon star has probably the best chance of a gold medal of anyone in the entire home nations’ teams. Winning the pentathlon at the World Indoors last month will have given Kat the confidence to really push on to another level. This is a must-see event.

Wed 11 April to Fri 13 April BBC1