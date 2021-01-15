What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The upcoming batch of Premier League fixtures on TV promises huge drama with a trio of derbies taking centre stage across the weekend.
Liverpool v Man Utd will dominate the headlines on Monday morning, regardless of the scoreline, as Jurgen Klopp’s men battle to catch up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s surprise title race leaders.
United could potentially open up a six-point gap at the Premier League summit, depending on results elsewhere, and fans will be determined for their side to lay down a marker for their competitors.
- Listen to our Football Times podcast here
Elsewhere, Wolves host West Brom and Chelsea take on Fulham in two big rival clashes with big ramifications in both halves of the table.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Friday 15th January
Selected key matches on TV.
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Porto v Benfica (9pm) Free Sports
Saturday 16th January
Premier League
Wolves v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport
Leeds v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Burnley (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Fulham v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Leicester v Southampton (8pm) BT Sport
Championship
Middlesbrough v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Barnsley v Swansea (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 17th January
Premier League
Sheffield United v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Crystal Palace (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Scottish Premiership
Motherwell v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Eredivisie
Ajax v Feyenoord (3:45pm) Premier Sports 2
Serie A
Inter v Juventus (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1
Monday 18th January
Premier League
Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 19th January
Premier League
West Ham v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Derby v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Reading v Coventry (6pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
FA Cup
Southampton v Shrewsbury (8pm) BT Sport 2
Wednesday 20th January
Premier League
Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man City v Aston Villa (8:15pm) BT Sport
Championship
Norwich v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Scottish Premiership
Livingston v Celtic (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Italian Super Cup
Juventus v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2
Thursday 21st January
Premier League
Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.