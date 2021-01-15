What live football is on TV tonight?

The upcoming batch of Premier League fixtures on TV promises huge drama with a trio of derbies taking centre stage across the weekend.

Advertisement

Liverpool v Man Utd will dominate the headlines on Monday morning, regardless of the scoreline, as Jurgen Klopp’s men battle to catch up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s surprise title race leaders.

United could potentially open up a six-point gap at the Premier League summit, depending on results elsewhere, and fans will be determined for their side to lay down a marker for their competitors.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Elsewhere, Wolves host West Brom and Chelsea take on Fulham in two big rival clashes with big ramifications in both halves of the table.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 15th January

Selected key matches on TV.

Portuguese Primeira Liga

Porto v Benfica (9pm) Free Sports

Saturday 16th January

Premier League

Wolves v West Brom (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leeds v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Burnley (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Fulham v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Leicester v Southampton (8pm) BT Sport

Championship

Middlesbrough v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Barnsley v Swansea (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 17th January

Premier League

Sheffield United v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man City v Crystal Palace (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Eredivisie

Ajax v Feyenoord (3:45pm) Premier Sports 2

Serie A

Inter v Juventus (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Monday 18th January

Premier League

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 19th January

Premier League

West Ham v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Derby v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Reading v Coventry (6pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

FA Cup

Southampton v Shrewsbury (8pm) BT Sport 2

Wednesday 20th January

Premier League

Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man City v Aston Villa (8:15pm) BT Sport

Championship

Norwich v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Livingston v Celtic (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Italian Super Cup

Juventus v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2

Thursday 21st January

Premier League

Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.