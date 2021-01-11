What live football is on TV tonight?

The weekend of FA Cup fixtures is over, but there’s one final dose of action to be served up on Monday night as Stockport County host West Ham at Edgeley Park this evening.

The National League side are firm underdogs in this one but will hope for a major upset as the FA Cup third round gears up for a last hurrah.

On top of the cup, there’s a crucial fixture north of the border in the Scottish Premiership as Celtic host Hibernian.

Neil Lennon’s side have come under intense criticism recently following a warm-weather training trip to Dubai, now 13 members of the squad have gone into isolation following a COVID outbreak but tonight’s game will go ahead.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Monday 11th January

Selected key matches on TV. Check out full FA Cup fixtures.

FA Cup

Stockport v West Ham (8pm) BT Sport 1

Scottish Premiership

Celtic v Hibernian (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

