Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games

There’s more to football than just the Premier League at the beginning of a whole new year of chaos as the Carabao Cup returns at a critical stage.

Just four teams remain in the hunt for a place at Wembley, including a Championship side mixing it with the big boys.

Fans were treated to multiple consecutive weeks of Carabao Cup games on TV – sandwiched between Premier League fixtures – and now each team sits one game away from the final.

Reigning champions Manchester City take on resurgent Manchester United in a tantalising derby clash with both sides in excellent form.

In the other match-up, Tottenham host second-tier Brentford but the game will be anything but a mismatch as the Bees have polished off four Premier League teams – and kept three clean sheets against them – on the way to the semi-finals.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy since their League Cup victory in 2008 and Jose Mourinho will be determined to mark his reign with silverware.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV in UK

You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup online

You can watch certain matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

CarabaoCup.live had shown all games involving a Premier League team for just £10 per match in the early rounds, but now matches will be shown live on regular subscription services.

How to watch Carabao Cup in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Carabao Cup fixtures – Semi-finals

Tuesday 5th January

Tottenham v Brentford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 6th January

Man Utd v Man City (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Carabao Cup results

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 22nd December

Brentford 1-0 Newcastle

Arsenal 1-4 Man City

Wednesday 23rd December

Stoke 1-3 Tottenham

Everton 0-2 Man Utd

