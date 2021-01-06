Jose Mourinho will be determined to mark his first full season with the club in winning fashion as Spurs have failed to win a trophy since they triumphed in this very same tournament back in 2008.

However, Tottenham's task won't be an easy one, regardless of the victor in this evening's match-up between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be as desperate as Mourinho to land a trophy in 2021, though City boast a near-impeccable record in the competition in recent years.

City have lifted the League Cup – under various sponsorship guises – in five of the last seven years and Pep Guardiola will expect his men to add to that haul.

Of course, teams' plans have been thrown into turmoil by ongoing COVID-19 restrictions across the country, but we've got all the details on when the big game will go ahead.

When is the Carabao Cup final in 2021?

The Carabao Cup final will take place at 4pm on Sunday 25th April 2021.

This is later than usual after the game was rescheduled from its more familiar slot on 28th February 2021.

In December, officials moved the date in a bid to maximise the chances of a large crowd being able to attend, though it remains to be seen whether it has been pushed back far enough. It is unlikely to be delayed further due to a brewing fixture pile-up in the 2020/21 calendar.

Where will the Carabao Cup final be held in 2021?

The game will still be played at Wembley, the home of English football, regardless of whether fans will be allowed to attend by April or not.

At the time of writing, a 90,000-capacity crowd at a football stadium feels lightyears away, so don't expect a full house on the day.

However, smaller crowds of up to 4,000 were permitted to watch club games earlier in the season, and that number could be raised in the larger surroundings of Wembley should the landscape of the pandemic be safe enough to do so.

How to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV in UK

You will be able to watch the Carabao Cup final live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup final online

You can watch the match using a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

CarabaoCup.live had shown all games involving a Premier League team for just £10 per match in the early rounds, but the final will not be available anywhere other than Sky Sports in the UK.

How to watch Carabao Cup final in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US.

This will allow fans across the pond to tune in for all the biggest games including the final showdown.

