United sit joint top of the Premier League alongside rivals Liverpool, but can soon expect to be joined by Pep Guardiola and his band of technical wizards.

The absence of Sergio Aguero has shaken City this term, but a ruthless display of attacking force against Chelsea at the weekend will please the boss.

On the other side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his squad can keep their composure to produce consistency for the remainder of 2020/21 and mark his reign with silverware of any description.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Man City on TV?

Man Utd v Man City will take place on Wednesday 6th January 2021.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Tottenham v Brentford on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Man Utd v Man City in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Man Utd v Man City team news

Man Utd: At this stage of the competition, expect rotation to be minimal, regardless of the fixture pile-up in recent weeks.

Edinson Cavani is suspended and Victor Lindelof is a doubt through injury, though neither would be expected to start in this one. Solskjaer could name an unchanged XI from the team that beat Aston Villa.

Man City: Ederson will miss the clash due to COVID-19 though stand-in stopper Zack Steffen looked comfortable – albeit underworked – against Chelsea at the weekend.

Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia are also missing due to COVID, while Aymeric Laporte is an injury doubt. A makeshift midfield still triumphed at the weekend though.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Man City

United have thrived against City in the last year or so, winning three and losing just one of their last five meetings in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is playing out of his skin right now, at the very top of his game, while Marcus Rashford has also rediscovered his lethal touch in recent weeks.

City turned up the heat against a blunt Chelsea side at the weekend, but United will pose a greater threat forward and could won't allow City to play their free-flowing game without a fight.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Man City

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.