Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, fourth round draw details and more

Carabao Cup contenders jet into the third round with all of the Premier League giants thrust into the action during this midweek batch of games.

There are no more regionalised draws, no more free passes for the elite, and a whole lot of football to soak up before the return of Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Reigning champions Manchester City begin their defence of the trophy against recently-relegated Bournemouth.

Lincoln City welcome Liverpool to the LNER Stadium, Morecambe host Newcastle and Barnsley travel to face Chelsea in three of the biggest mismatches of the round.

It has been confirmed that every match of the third and fourth rounds involving a Premier League team will be shown live on CarabaoCup.live for one-off £10 match passes.

Numerous Carabao Cup fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley once again. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the second round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV

You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup online

You can watch certain matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

CarabaoCup.live will show all games in the second, third and fourth rounds involving a Premier League team for just £10 per match.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The fourth round draw is expected to be made live on Sky Sports on Tuesday 22nd or Wednesday 23rd September.

The draw is likely to commence after a showcase game to be played on one of those nights. We’ll update this page when details are confirmed.

Regionalised draws will be over by this point, meaning it’s a straight knockout race to the finish for all remaining teams.

Carabao Cup fixtures – Third Round

Tuesday 22nd September

Leyton Orient v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

West Brom v Brentford (7pm)

Newport County v Watford (7pm)

West Ham v Hull (7:30pm)

Luton v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 23rd September

Stoke v Gillingham (7pm)

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (7pm)

Millwall v Burnley (7pm)

Preston v Brighton (7pm)

Fleetwood v Everton (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Morecambe v Newcastle (7:45pm)

Chelsea v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Leicester City v Arsenal (7:45pm)

Thursday 24th September

Bristol City v Aston Villa (7pm)

Lincoln City v Liverpool (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Manchester City v Bournemouth (7:45pm)

Carabao Cup results

Second Round

Millwall 3-1 Cheltenham Town

Reading 0-1 Luton Town

Gillingham 1-1 Coventry City (Gillingham win on penalties)

Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley

Derby 1-2 Preston

Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City

Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale

Oxford United 1-1 Watford (Watford win on penalties)

Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United

Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United 3-0 Charlton Athletic

Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace (Bournemouth win on penalties)

Burton 1-3 Aston Villa

Morecambe 1-0 Oldham Athletic

Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle

West Brom 3-0 Harrogate

Ipswich Town 0-1 Fulham

Southampton 0-2 Brentford

Bristol City 4-0 Northampton Town

Leeds United 1-1 Hull City (Hull win on penalties)

Everton 3-0 Salford City

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (Burnley win on penalties)

Wolves 0-1 Stoke City

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 Portsmouth

Check out the Premier League fixtures for a full list of games coming up on TV next weekend.

