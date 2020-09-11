What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Here we go, ladies and gentlemen. Premier League fixtures return to our screens this weekend and every match will be live on our screens.
The pick of the bunch looks set to be Liverpool at home to Leeds as the reigning top flight champions kick off their first title defence in 30 years against a team who have made a long-awaited return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.
Elsewhere, Fulham host Arsenal in their top flight return encounter though Manchester United and Manchester City must wait for their opening fixtures.
Both Manchester teams were engaged in European competitions late into 2019/20, meaning they have been afforded an extra week of rest to fully recover from an intense season.
Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.
Friday 11th September
Selected key matches
Watford v Middlesbrough
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 12th September
Fulham v Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Birmingham v Brentford
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Liverpool v Leeds
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Newcastle
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 13th September
Ipswich v Wigan
Competition: League One
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
West Brom v Leicester
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
What games are free-to-air?
There’s no free live football on TV tonight, but rest assured we’ll keep you informed about every game available on terrestrial TV.
Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.
