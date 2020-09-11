What live football is on TV tonight?

Here we go, ladies and gentlemen. Premier League fixtures return to our screens this weekend and every match will be live on our screens.

The pick of the bunch looks set to be Liverpool at home to Leeds as the reigning top flight champions kick off their first title defence in 30 years against a team who have made a long-awaited return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Elsewhere, Fulham host Arsenal in their top flight return encounter though Manchester United and Manchester City must wait for their opening fixtures.

Both Manchester teams were engaged in European competitions late into 2019/20, meaning they have been afforded an extra week of rest to fully recover from an intense season.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Friday 11th September

Selected key matches

Watford v Middlesbrough

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 12th September

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Birmingham v Brentford

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 13th September

Ipswich v Wigan

Competition: League One

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

